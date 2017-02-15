BMC Sponsors BreakLine Tech Program for Veterans

BMC Software, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced it is sponsoring the upcoming BreakLine Tech program, which equips veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with digital skills needed to pursue careers in technology.

BMC Software – along with fellow sponsors Andreessen Horowitz, LifeLock and PayPal – will lead sessions on organizational design, talent management, culture, and expected future trends in tech with the goal of guiding attendees on career pursuits in today’s digital era. As part of the immersive, month-long program that features outstanding business leaders and faculty from leading business schools, BMC will host 30 highly-decorated former service members during the week of February 21st at its Santa Clara campus.

At the recent World Economic Forum, global leaders collaborated on how responsive and responsible leadership is required, as “traditional industries are being redefined and new ones are being created from scratch.” Advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, self-driving vehicles, and new payment technologies are forcing businesses, governments, and individuals to examine how people work and the skills required of labor forces to meet the demands and needs of digital industry.

”Technology’s role in society is at a critical juncture in history, given the speed of change, innovation, and new opportunities being brought forward in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Dan Streetman, a military veteran and senior vice president of worldwide strategic sales and operations at BMC. “BMC is proud to sponsor and host BreakLine Tech because we recognize that one meaningful way we can honor the men and women who have served our country is to equip them with new digital skills. We are complementing their leadership skills with a technical foundation that paves the way for continued contributions to our world. It’s good for our veterans, and great for our businesses.”

