Poet Likens Greek Tragedies to Modern World’s Political, Social, and Moral Upheaval

Make-believe they may be, Greek mythological figures and their tragedies very much portrays the current world and its state of affairs.

What better way is there to comment on the world’s current state than through poetry? Philip Vincent Hermida has done just that. In his book The Autobiography of Chaos, Hermida offers his commentaries by transforming certain Greek mythological figures and tragedies into today’s most pressing issues.

The mythological figures, plus the machinations and wars they experienced, provide Hermida the appropriate backdrop for dispensing his commentaries. This way the poet conveys a thought: that Greek tragedies are somewhat akin to the modern world’s wars, political turmoil, and social upheaval. While modern readers may quickly dismiss the Greek deities as fictional characters, readers should take heed as modern events very much reflect the lessons of the past, taught through Greek tragedies. Hermida’s unique voice and deft touch offer a modern take on recurring themes throughout history and should not be missed.

To whom The Autobiography of Chaos is recommended? To literature students who would like to view Greek mythological figures from a different angle, to political commentators who want to draw on literary references for their commentaries, and lovers of poetry want to reflect on current events through a literary form they appreciate.

About the Author

Philip Vincent Hermida has won two Poet of the Year awards for 2015 and 2016 from Poetryfest.tv. Born in Teaneck, NJ in 1958, Hermida attended Cornell University and attended one year of medical school. He worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory and has written three books of poetry, “My Summer Years,” “Poetry for a Lifetime,” and “Love Sonnets"