TurnKey Solutions™ Announces Patent Awarded for Innovative Test Automation Solution

TurnKey Solutions, the leader in end-to-end business process validation and data-driven scriptless test automation, announces a new patent issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for their state-of-the-art cFactory™ application-aware automated testing solution.



U.S. Patent Number 9,524,231 B2 evidences the innovation of cFactory’s test automation capabilities. Some of the TurnKey product capabilities captured in this patent include the ability to automatically:

“mouse click” generation of test automation components in a cross platform business process without coding or scripting, bridging the gap between technology and business users

generate test scenarios for business processes;

originate a test data spreadsheet with many test paths to be used in conjunction with multiple executions of the same test step, enabling true intelligent data-driven testing;

update components when a change is made, using cFactory’s patented Evergreen Automation.

“Today’s digital transformation initiatives have unleashed an unprecedented acceleration of software change across enterprises, while requiring the utmost security and effectiveness of these critical applications,” says Daniel Gannon, President and Chief Operating Officer for TurnKey Solutions. “cFactory enables this by automating the hugely manual effort associated testing ever-changing ERP/packaged applications, web applications and custom applications that are the very foundation of business today. Our ongoing focus on continued innovation provides substantial value to customers seeking to leverage their automation framework for greater value.”



Long known as the creators of putting test automation into the hands of the business user via scriptless testing, TurnKey’s patented technology has been in use by companies across the globe. The technology covered in this patent is the very reason TurnKey customers see up to 95% reduction in test cycles while broadening their coverage.



The patent comes just months after TurnKey Solutions was issued a patent for their Evergreen Automation Product, which provides automatic updates to test cases when there is a change to the application-under-test.



“The patent is confirmation of the results our customers experience every single day,” says Gannon. “This work is the result of our Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dale H. Ellis, and Functional Architect, Ryan C. Jacques, whose deep technical expertise and vision continue to drive new ideas and solutions for our customers.”



For more information about cFactory, please visit http://turnkeysolutions.com/cfactory-test-automation-suite/



About TurnKey Solutions

TurnKey Solutions is the leading provider of scriptless test automation solutions. With over 20 years bringing test automation tools, technology, and processes to market, TurnKey offers deep expertise and a proven path to tapping into the full power of test automation and test data management. TurnKey’s patented Evergreen Automation drives time and costs down by up to 95% for test asset maintenance.



TurnKey’s unique, data-driven framework is specifically designed to accelerate application delivery while supporting the most widely used software technologies and platforms. TurnKey sells and supports its products worldwide with notable Global 2000 clients such as Cardinal Health, Caterpillar, Comcast, First Solar, Merck, and VISA. For more information, visit www.turnkeysolutions.com.



