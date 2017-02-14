Neumob and Apteligent Partner to Drive Maximum App Performance and Speed in Every Global Market

The combination of Apteligent and Neumob truly allows brands to build fast and consistent apps with a near-zero crash rate, while also speeding up overall app performance everywhere in the world"

Apteligent, the leader in user experience analytics and mobile business insights, and Neumob, the leader in app acceleration for a mobile-first world, today announced a robust partnership to jointly tackle the performance demands faced by app owners head-on.

The two companies bring together two extremely complementary solutions, which jointly focus on diagnosing - and then fixing - mobile app performance issues such as slow load times, frustrating in-app errors and app crashes. When implemented together, the companies’ solutions provide app owners and developers with real-time, actionable insights into the health of their apps, as well as the ability to dynamically manage app performance and speed everywhere in the world, even on slow 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

“Studies have shown that nearly 30% of users will abandon a brand after a single poor app experience,” said Robert Kwok, co-founder and CTO of Apteligent. “Whether the root cause of an ongoing problem is a crash, a network issue, or a third-party SDK malfunction, you need to quickly understand how your app’s performance is driving changes in user behavior and impacting business results. Network latency is a major cause of app slowness and source of user frustration. Neumob’s capabilities to analyze network performance and establish alternate content delivery strategies can vastly improve app performance. A faster network, combined with our real-time app insights, gives mobile teams a significant advantage for developing category-leading apps.”

Combining Apteligent’s real-time insights around crashes, userflows and benchmarks with Neumob’s simple 2-line SDK that speeds up app performance while dramatically reducing in-app errors, the new partnership provides app makers with first-rate back-end tools that let them build high-performing apps and then retain the users they worked so hard to acquire.

”Our customers know that when their apps load faster and have less in-app errors, they see strong boosts in product and business KPIs such as app sessions and user retention” said Jeff Kim, co-founder and CEO of Neumob. “The combination of Apteligent and Neumob truly allows brands to build fast and consistent apps with a near-zero crash rate, while also speeding up overall app performance everywhere in the world”.

For more information about Apteligent, visit www.apteligent.com and to learn more about Neumob, visit www.neumob.com.

About Apteligent

Apteligent is the app intelligence company trusted by the largest mobile apps in the world. Apteligent’s software provides actionable mobile app insights to improve digital business on iOS, Android, and Hybrid apps. Product managers and developers use Apteligent’s insights to diagnose app performances issues that impact user experience. The platform analyzes crashes, freezes, and issues in user flows and ties those problems against key business metrics. Mobile teams also have access to Apteligent’s big data platform, as well as industry and app benchmarks. Founded in 2011, Apteligent is based in San Francisco. Learn more at www.apteligent.com.

About Neumob

Neumob is the leader in app acceleration for a mobile-first world. The Neumob Accelerator SDK speeds up the load times, reliability and performance of mobile apps anywhere in the world, helping app owners keep their hard-won users and drive maximum revenues.

The company’s innovative, mobile-first infrastructure and global presence combine to dramatically reduce frustrating in-app errors, slow load times, failed uploads and app timeouts, whether an app’s users are hyper-local in one city or located around the world. App owners simply install a 2-line SDK into their app, and instantly gain access to Neumob’s world-class, global app acceleration network.