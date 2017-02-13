SirionLabs Honored as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2017

SirionLabs, a leading provider of advanced supplier governance technology, announced today it has been named one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in India. This exclusive annual list honors the leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in nimble business and impactful innovation. SirionLabs earned the no. 7 spot on the India list.

“SirionLabs is both excited and humbled to be in the company of the most forward-thinking and innovative companies across the globe,” said Ajay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of SirionLabs. “The recognition validates our continued work of enabling enterprises to realize the full value of their contracts, saving them precious time and resources and freeing them up to focus on what really matters to their business.”

SirionLabs is poised to disrupt how complex enterprise contracts are brought to life and managed after both parties sign the dotted line. The company provides the only integrated SaaS platform that combines contract management with performance, financial, risk, and relationship management in order to drive higher value in strategic relationships for enterprises. Sirion tracks contracts with over $3 billion in total contract value and has delivered hard savings of over $44.2M for its customers over the period of a year.

The Most Innovative Companies honor arrives on the heels of a slew of recent awards for SirionLabs, including Nasscom’s 2016 Emerge 50 ‘League of 10’ Award; ‘Provider to Watch’ in Procurement Technology by Spend Matters; and inclusion in Gartner’s ‘Market Guide for Services Procurement Solutions’ Report for 2016.

Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company’s most significant and highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To produce the 2017 list, Fast Company reporters surveyed thousands of enterprises across the globe to identify the most notable innovations of the year and trace the impact of those initiatives on business, industry, and the larger culture.

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs is the leading provider of enterprise SaaS products focused on the pre- and post-signature management of supplier engagements. SirionLabs’ proprietary suite, Sirion, significantly reduces the cost of supplier management function by automating complex procedures across key disciplines – contract, performance, financial, relationship and risk management. Its embedded workflows facilitate intricate real-world buyer-supplier interactions within the system by using contractual obligations as the core language. The high level of process automation cultivates trust, transparency and authenticity in sourcing transactions leading to strengthened buyer-supplier relationships, reduced value leakage, enhanced compliance and deeper insight into performance levels.

You can visit us at www.sirionlabs.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.’s leading media companies.