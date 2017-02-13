Park Inn by Radisson opens its fourth hotel in South Africa –in Polokwane

Park Inn by Radisson, the colorful and dynamic mid-market brand, today announced the opening of its first property in Polokwane. The Park Inn by Radisson Polokwane is the ninth hotel in South Africa by The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the world.

Located in Limpopo, the country’s northernmost province, the hotel’s proximity to the neighboring countries of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Swaziland, as well as a convenient distance from Kruger National Park, make it the ideal regional gateway to South Africa.

“With the opening of the Park Inn by Radisson in Polokwane, our dynamic midscale brand is further establishing its global footprint,” commented Rezidor’s Area Vice President Marc Descrozaille. “This is our fourth Park Inn by Radisson opening in the country, signaling our ambitions to grow the mid-market hotel segment in Africa.”

The hotel has 160 rooms with full-length windows to let in plenty of natural light and views to serene gardens. Park Inn by Radisson is only 9km from Polokwane International Airport and 3km from city center of the Limpopo capital. Other facilities include a bespoke Smart Meetings & Events concept in three versatile event rooms that can seat up to 100 delegates. Park Inn by Radisson offers free high-speed WiFi access throughout the hotel.

The new hotel’s all-day dining Live-Inn Room Restaurant provides a lively, welcoming experience to relish multicultural cuisine, incorporating the brand’s international flair with a unique African twist. In addition, the hotel also features an open plan bar that leads to the terrace and outdoor pool.

Nisha MacDougall, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Polokwane, said, “My team and I are proud to bring Park Inn by Radisson – a brand that adds color to life – to Polokwane. We are looking forward to delivering a fresh, energetic and vibrant hospitality experience to our guests. We welcome the world to Polokwane to enjoy colorful moments and enjoy the best of South Africa.”

More information is on www.parkinn.com/hotel-polokwane.

About Park Inn® by Radisson

Park Inn by Radisson® is a colorful, dynamic, midscale hotel brand providing a hassle-free and easy hotel experience. Friendly. Positive. Vibrant. Uncomplicated. Park Inn by Radisson is designed for modern travelers. The brand adds color to life through flexible and functional spaces, staff and energy at any of its 140+ hotels across the globe.

Park Inn by Radisson is a part of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which also includes Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza® and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. For more information and reservations, visit www.parkinn.com. Connect with Park Inn by Radisson on social media: @ParkInn on Twitter, @ParkInnbyRadisson on Instagram and Facebook.com/ParkInn

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of more than 480 hotels in operation or under development with 105,000 rooms in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd.—a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.rezidor.com

Twitter @carlsonrezidor

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364

Instagram www.instagram.com/rezidor_ourpromise