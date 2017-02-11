New event reveals the Secrets of How to Declutter and Simplify Your Life

“If you want to get organized, feel less overwhelmed, enjoy being in your home, feel more happy, and have more time to do what you love with the people that you love, then you have to simplify your life,” said CarlaRae Arneson, Life Made Simple Podcast

Simple Living Summit (Feb 15th - 19th, 2017) – The free online event where 20+ world-leading experts share their knowledge and advice on how to declutter your home, take control of your time, and simplify your life, so you can enjoy the benefits of living more with less.

"If you want to get organized, feel less overwhelmed, enjoy being in your home, feel more happy, and have more time to do what you love with the people that you love, then you have to simplify your life," said CarlaRae Arneson, Professional Organizer and Founder of the Home Management Consulting business in Seattle, called Loose Ends. CarlaRae is also one of the guest experts for the Simple Living Summit along with Greg McKeown, Robert Wall, Anthony Ongaro, Kristen Cross, Jamie Clark, Maria Gracia, Lorilee Lippincott, and many more.

The Simple Living Summit is a five day online event which is free to attend. A few interviews and presentations will go live each day so that attendees can consume and enjoy the valuable information from their home without the need of traveling.

The summit is designed to provide the most valuable information in a pitch-free environment. Unlike most webinars, the presentation will share useful tips and actionable advice that can be implemented right away. The speakers will not hold back on valuable information so they can pitch their products at the end.

The high quality training in the event is designed for all levels, both people who are just starting to organize their home or advanced simple intentional living advocate. The Simple Living Summit is designed with the audience in mind to share step-by-step strategies on how to declutter their home, take control of their time, and simplify their life, so they can enjoy the benefits of living more with less.


