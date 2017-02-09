Santa Monica Tenants Concerned Over Asbestos Dust at Renovation Project

In January, the Santa Monica Daily Press published a story about asbestos exposure concerns of some residents living at an apartment complex in Santa Monica. According to the article, contractors renovating the complex began scraping off asbestos-containing popcorn ceilings in some of the vacant units. Residents now fear they have been exposed to asbestos fibers in the air they breathe.

In addition to asbestos-containing popcorn ceilings, other materials at the complex have also reportedly been found to contain the hazardous fibers, as it is quite common to find in many older properties. Other areas where asbestos is still frequently encountered include pipe and furnace insulation, shingles, millboard, floor tiles, textured paints and other coating materials, just to name a few.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states, “You can’t tell whether a material contains asbestos simply by looking at it, unless it is labeled.” It takes a qualified laboratory that specializes in asbestos analysis to determine if a material or environmental sample contains the potentially deadly fibers.

“Renovation and demolition projects often create a large amount of particulate matter that can spread to surrounding properties if proper containment has not been established,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “In addition to asbestos concerns in older properties, there could also be issues associated with lead-based paints, mold, polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) and even mercury.”

To protect construction workers, tenants and nearby residents from these potential hazards, LA Testing provides sampling supplies, kits and analytical services to identify these materials and airborne pollutants. These services help to ensure that people are not being exposed to substances that can cause respiratory and other health concerns.

To learn more about asbestos, lead, mold, PCB and mercury testing or other environmental, indoor air quality, occupational, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to indoor environmental test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

