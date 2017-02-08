Thrilling Novel Revolves around a Murder Mystery

Ending a man’s life in cold blood is one thing. The aftermath of a murder is another story. Donovan Harrison’s Murder on the Campus revolves around an innocent man who suddenly gets involved in the hunt for a murderer on the run.



Billy Harshburger is just a young man trying to get through college as he pursues a degree in agriculture. However, his simple life changes upon encountering the dead body of a young woman while inspecting cattle for a rancher. After answering questions from a sheriff, he finds himself working for a task force to assist in nabbing a serial killer who has been roaming free for eight years. The murderer happens to be notorious for raping and murdering young women. As he dives further into the murder mystery, Billy must learn how to manage his time while balancing academic obligations and family life.



Murder on the Campus is a novel that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with its twists and turns.





Murder on the Campus

Written by Donovan Harrison

About the Author



Donovan Harrison was raised in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma. The author and retired schoolteacher has taught in schools in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Alaska, and Kansas. His other works include The Birthplace, Then There Was Murder, The Town & County Murders, and The Sheriff of Cheyenne.



