Merrill Edge Launches Merrill Edge Guided Investing, Bridging the Gap Between Online Investing and Professional Portfolio Management

Merrill Edge announced today the nationwide public launch of its online advisory platform, Merrill Edge Guided Investing, the latest addition to its continuum of investment offerings — and an intuitive new online investing service that combines expert insight with the convenience and flexibility of online management.

The platform offers investors another way to pursue their financial goals, whether they have a little or a lot to invest. Backed by the power of world-class research and deep financial expertise, it provides access to strategies that are built and managed by the Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) Chief Investment Office, rather than algorithms, to help clients set, pursue and achieve their financial goals.

Aron Levine, head of Merrill Edge, said: “Not all investors are alike, and neither are all online advisory platforms. We recognize that investors have different needs, preferences, and levels of complexity in their lives. No matter when, where, or how they like to invest — whether independently, with an advisor, or through some combination of both — we aim to help them pursue their financial and life goals. Merrill Edge Guided Investing is our way of bringing together advice and technology to create stronger relationships with investors.”

How Merrill Edge Guided Investing works

Investors can open a Merrill Edge Guided Investing account on MerrillEdge.com with as little as $5,000. Clients specify an investing goal, and, based on the information they provide, receive a recommended investment strategy designed by a team of Merrill Lynch investment experts. They are then presented with options to open and fund the account.

Said David Poole, head of Merrill Edge Advisory and Client Services: “By using innovative technology backed by the expertise of Merrill Lynch’s investment professionals, clients can take concrete steps towards meeting specific investing goals, with an easy-to-use online experience and professionally managed portfolios — all with a low minimum investment.”

GWIM’s Chief Investment Office develops the investment strategies, including providing its recommendations of ETFs and related asset allocations. Managed Account Advisors LLC, Merrill Lynch’s affiliate, is the portfolio manager responsible for implementing the Merrill Edge Guided Investing strategies for client accounts based on the GWIM CIO’s recommendations.

Merrill Edge Guided Investing can also complement a client’s existing Merrill Edge, Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust relationship. Clients can work one-on-one with a Merrill Edge Financial Solutions Advisor™, either by phone or in person at a Bank of America financial center, to develop a plan built around their financial goals. Existing Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust clients are encouraged to contact their advisor to see how the platform fits with their current strategy. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is among the largest provider of wealth management and investment services for individuals and businesses globally, with $2.1 trillion in client balances as of December 31, 2016.

Merrill Edge

Merrill Edge is a streamlined investment service that provides access to the investment insights of Merrill Lynch and the convenience of Bank of America banking. With Merrill Edge, clients can view their Merrill Edge investment and Bank of America bank accounts on one page online. They also have access to easy-to-use tools, actionable insights, one-on-one guidance and competitive pricing for online trades. If clients prefer to receive advice and guidance to pursue and track financial goals, Merrill Edge Roadmap® allows them to work one-on-one with a Merrill Edge Financial Solutions Advisor to develop a personalized action plan and receive specific investment recommendations tailored to them and their personal goals.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 46 million consumer and small business relationships with approximately 4,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,900 ATMs, and award-winning online banking with approximately 34 million active accounts and nearly 22 million mobile active users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Neither Merrill Lynch nor any of its affiliates or financial advisors provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A., and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation.

Merrill Edge® is available through Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (MLPF&S), and consists of the Merrill Edge Advisory Center (investment guidance) and self-directed online investing.

MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, Member SIPC and wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.