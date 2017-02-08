Apply.me - a new app to help you pay for college

Apply.me is a savvy new way to search and apply for scholarships. It will have you swipe right at the right opportunity, saving loads of time and effort on scholarship applications.

Apply.me, a new app on the block, is the savvy way to search and apply for scholarships on the go. Behind this intuitive interface there’s an automated scholarship matching service that will have you swipe right at the right opportunity, saving loads of time and effort on scholarship applications.

“Apply.me will help convert some of the time students spend with their mobile devices into an opportunity to get free college money,” said Kenny Sandorffy, one of the app’s creators. “The thrill of finding a good match can translate into thousands of dollars in this case.”

Apply.me aggregates various scholarship offers from foundations, companies and institutions and uses each applicant’s birth date, gender, year of study, location and major to match the student with hundreds of available scholarships. If there is a match, the user is notified, and swiping right will automatically fill out the application using the information on file. The application is saved for editing and adding any remaining fields, including the essay, if one is required.

Apply.me is currently available on iOS. Android app will follow soon.

