Revisit the Timeless Tale of “The Three Musketeers”

The classic continues to invade the minds of readers. Those were the enduring stories that will forever mark the hearts of those who read it. One of these timeless tales is the story about the three musketeers.



Author Nikolay Kharin would like to quench the thirst of Alexandre Dumas’ fans as he published his book about the time gaps of Dumas’ two sequels. Nikolay earned a lot of praises, he was able to keep the style of Dumas as he took readers into the unknown adventures of Athos, Aramis, Porthos, and D’Artagnan.



“Three Musketeers Again” is written to give insights about what happened during the time gaps between the Twenty Years After and Ten Years After narratives. This is a good read to fill in the missing link of the three musketeers’ adventures. Reading this book is like meeting your old friends after a very long time.



It’s your turn to open the next page of the three musketeers’ one for all and all for one pledge. To know more about the book head over to its new eCommerce website www.threemusketeersagainbook.com.



Three Musketeers Again



Written by Nikolay A. Kharin

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date May 24, 2013

Paperback price $20.95



About the Author



Dr. Nikolay Kharin is a novelist, scientist, and history buff with a passion for Europe and America of 17th-19th centuries. He published several books of short stories and novels in Russia, Bulgaria and the United States. He is married with one son and lives with his family in Colorado.