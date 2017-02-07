Child Rearing Modified Using Timeless Parenting Approach

Being a parent is hard. As a parent, it is your responsibility to make sure a child has the proper tools to lead a fulfilling life. To aid new, expecting, and even older parents in this duty, Dr. Johnny Holloway wrote Train Up a Child, a handbook designed to help parents train their children to become upstanding, responsible, and successful adults.



Dr. Johnny Holloway confronts the conventional tradition of parents raising their children according to how they (the parents) were raised. Dr. Holloway says this tradition poses a problem; this approach means repeating the parenting mistakes of the past—the same mistakes our parents made in raising us. Dr. Holloway has introduced a faith-based approach to parenting for this generation and for generations to come.



This approach includes building a parent-child relationship based on love, recognizing when a child is in crisis, helping the child overcome challenges, and appropriate setting of expectations for the child. Most of the steps discussed in the book are grounded on love—a timeless parenting technique.





Train Up a Child

Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood

Written by Dr. Johnny Holloway

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $24.95



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Dr. Johnny Holloway is the founder and senior pastor of Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church and Ministries in Durham, North Carolina. He is also a recognized theologian and a family and relationship counselor.

