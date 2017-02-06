Merritt Island Certified Public Accountant Opens New Office

A local CPA has decided to open a new office in Merritt Island to serve the growing needs of businesses and individuals in the area.



Adrienne Brace, C.P.A., P.A., looked at a variety of locations before choosing her new office in Merritt Island.



“As a long-time resident in the area, I wanted to be close enough to the various businesses along the Space Coast,” the University of Central Florida graduate said. “Merritt Island was a perfect location for my business.”



To celebrate the new office, which is located on 120 Venetian Way, Suite 15, Merritt Island, Brace is holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Feb. 9th at 5 p.m.



“I have worked with the Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Fidelity Bank of Merritt Island to make this event possible and want to invite everyone to attend,” Brace said.



Brace has a variety of business, non-profits, and individuals as clients and her focus is on delivering quality accounting services to all of them.



“I am pleased to have the confidence of so many area businesses and people. They make my practice a pleasure,” Brace said.



Adrienne Brace, C.P.A, P.A., is a full-service accounting firm that handles all accounting matters, including bookkeeping, payroll, and tax-related matters.



To interview Brace, please contact Brad A. Swezey at 321-613-8476 or at brad@justsmallbiz.com .

