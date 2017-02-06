NaturalScience Essentials Moves Into Amazon’s Canadian Marketplace

After finding success on Amazon.com’s main site in the U.S. marketplace, NaturalScience Essentials throws their hat into the ring of their Canadian counterpart.

As with the American market, Amazon.ca allows visitors from across Canada to buy thousands of products in the new, used, handmade and collectible items categories. This expands the NaturalScience Essentials already huge U.S. customer base to reach millions of Canadians.

Catherine Wolff, one of the NaturalScience Essentials founders, had this to say about going into Amazon’s Canadian market:

“We’re excited to offer NaturalScience Essentials anti-aging moisturizing cream to Canadians. Americans and Canadians share the same values when purchasing natural skincare products. Canadian men and women want to know what’s going on their bodies. They don’t want it filled with chemicals. They want it as pure and as effective as possible. We understand and appreciate that.”

An added bonus for NaturalScience Essentials’ new Canadian market is the free U.S. shipping their customers will receive. Amazon.com allows Canadians free shipping on orders of $35 or more and very low cost shipping for smaller orders under $35.

NaturalScience Essentials is based in the New York area. For Canadian customers without Amazon Prime, shipping will take just 2-3 days if they live on the east coast.

Recent research indicates that in general, Canadian ecommerce is rising. This bodes well for all ecommerce sellers and especially those on the Amazon market.

Forrester researchers project that Canadian online retail spending will jump to 10% of overall retail purchases by 2019 - or about CDN $39 billion (approx. USD $29 billion). As a comparison, in 2012, online purchases in Canada reached just CDN $18.9 billion.

Canadian consumers love Amazon too. They spent 7% of all ecommerce sales in 2014 on Amazon.ca according to the Financial Post.

Amazon.ca even beat out huge competitors such as Costco and Walmart. It’s predicted to only go up and NaturalScience Essentials is planning to be part of that rise.