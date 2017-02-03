CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Opens Applications for $10,000 in Scholarships

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union has more than doubled its scholarship offerings and is now accepting applications for students wishing to further their education.



For more than 20 years, CommonWealth One has been awarding scholarships to our student members to help them further their education and pave a more affordable path through college and beyond.



This year, “CommonWealth One is offering more scholarship money than ever before for our student members,” said Charlotte Cash, President and CEO. “We are pleased to be able to help students who demonstrate commitment in school, at home and in the communities we serve achieve their dreams.”



The four available scholarships, which total $10,000, will serve as funding for the member’s attendance at an accredited college, university or other institution of higher learning during the 2017-2018 academic year.



The scholarships are as follows:



Kathryn R. Coleman Scholarships



CommonWealth One is offering two Kathryn R. Coleman Scholarships, named in honor of

CommonWealth One’s past President and CEO Kathryn R. Coleman — the Kathryn R. Coleman Community Leader Scholarship ($2,500) and the Kathryn R. Coleman Financial Capability Scholarship ($2,500).



Applications for this scholarship are due March 31, 2017 and are available on cofcu.org.



T.C. Williams High School Scholarships with the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria



CommonWealth One is also offering one T.C. Williams Scholarship ($2,500) and one Academy of Finance Scholarship ($2,500). This application period has closed.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).

