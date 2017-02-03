An Inspiration for African Americans Seeking Higher Education in USA

There is a significant gap in the number of African American high school graduates who enroll in largely white-dominated colleges and in the number of graduates.

There is a significant gap in the number of African American high school graduates who enroll in largely white-dominated colleges and in the number of graduates. The Retention of First Year Black Male Students at Predominately White Private and Public Universities and Colleges, a dissertation research by Dr. Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr., provides solution to this retention problem.



The subjects of this research are six black male college students who successfully made it through their first year in college. Dr. Yancy’s research obtained eleven prevailing factors (precollegiate and collegiate) that influenced the retention of the students. These factors involve not only the determination of the students but also the support of their family, religion and spirituality, and their on-campus interactions.



The experiences of the students provide valuable input not only to other black American high school students who want to enroll in predominately white universities but also to counselors, faculty, and college administrators.





The Retention of First Year Black Male Students at Predominately White Private and Public Universities and Colleges

Written by Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr., PhD

About the Author



Dr. Sandy Woodrow Yancy Sr. is currently an adjunct faculty at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and Lord Fairfax Community College (LFFC) in the Washington, DC area. He is a founding member of the Sinoe County Association in the Americas Inc, taught for four years at the Strayer University at Washington, DC campus and currently serves as the general secretary for the Liberian Yancy Family Reunion, USA.



