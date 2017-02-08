Kevin Devoto Limo Announces Expansion to Orlando, Tampa, and Key West

Kevin Devoto Limo has announced they will be expanding their regular services to include Orlando, Tampa, and Key West. The company, which has traditionally serviced Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is now seeking to capitalize on increased demand in other major Floridian hubs.

Owner and CEO Kevin Devoto recently spoke on the announcement: “Our firm has decided to invest in Orlando, Tampa, and Key West because of a long standing upswing in demand for luxury vehicles in those locales. Our reputation for excellence within Florida has ensured that expanding into other major Floridian markets has been a seamless process. We’ve sent some of our experts to start up our new offices and ensure that our level of professionalism is consistent no matter what the location.”

Kevin Devoto Limo was founded in Miami in 1998; it originally specialized in providing customers with luxury transfers from Fort Lauderdale airport, but has expanded their services to meet the needs of a range of different clients. The firm offers clients the ability to hire various types of chauffeured cars including stretch limos, Escalade limos, town cars, and Hummer limos. Kevin Devoto Limo’s longstanding commitment to punctuality and discreet professionalism has made them one of the most trusted names in Miami’s luxury car hire industry.

Devoto described his hopes for the new location bases: “Over the past 19 years we have been helping customers enjoy their luxury car experience. Whether your going to a concert, conference, bachelor party, or wedding - we’ve got a car that can suit your every need. We’re hoping that the residents of Orlando, Tampa, and Key West take advantage of our exceptional services.”

If you or someone you know may be interested in any of the premium services that Kevin Devoto Limo can offer, please head to their URL at: http://kevindevotolimo.com. Alternatively you can contact a customer service representative directly at: (440) 255-9159.