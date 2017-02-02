Contemporary Novel Tells the Journey of a Young Golfer

They say that what doesn’t kill you can only make you stronger. Jon Hook’s From Nowhere is a testament to that famous saying. The novel chronicles the story of a young golfer named Brad Ford as he goes through a life-changing experience.



The book starts off with Brad unexpectedly winning the US Open. However, the greatest day of his life takes a turn for the worse as soon as he enters the scoring tent. He gets wind of his wife and son’s murder on their way to watch his match. The horrific tragedy sends Brad into a downward spiral of darkness and despair. However, a chance encounter with someone prompts the golfer to evaluate himself. He then tries to get himself together, finding the courage to get his life back in order after going through a difficult ordeal.



“Once you start to read it, you won’t want to put it down,” says the late author’s mother.



From Nowhere is a touching story that is sure to tug at readers’ heartstrings. The story goes to show that one can indeed rise up after getting knocked down.

















About the Author



Jon Hooks earned finished his bachelor’s degree in business management in Mount Olive College. The late author was also a father to one child. He resided in Kinston, North Carolina.



