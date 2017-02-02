Exciting New Property Development in Nottinghamshire - Flexible Payment Plan Available

An exciting development in Mansfield due for completion in 2018 is now available for investment. Kings Mill sits in Mansfield, a thriving market town in Nottinghamshire. With Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield being within easy reach of the town, it has proven popular with students, commuters and families alike.

Kings Mill is located just a mile from Mansfield’s town centre, and has easy access to the M1, major cities in the midlands and the north, and exquisite countryside retreats such as Sherwood Forest and the Peak District. Kings Mill is a stylish collection of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, and 2 & 3 bedroom houses, with a plethora of amenities and excellent transport links close by. Each house and apartment will be furnished to the highest specification, with oversized windows ensuring the maximum amount of natural light can flood through, hard wood veneer flooring, custom-built kitchens and integral appliances.

Prices start at a reasonable £78,280 for a one bedroom apartment. What is particularly exciting about this investment, is the availability of a flexible payment plan. This allows individuals to invest who currently do not have the lump sum readily available; perhaps due to money being tied up elsewhere. An example of a flexible payment plan is the Monthly & Mortgage Plan which allows investors to pay a 3% initial deposit plus £850 legal fees, and then pay the 30% deposit monthly over the course of the build period. This allows investors to pay in more manageable instalments.



Why invest in Mansfield?

Over the past ten years, Mansfield has attracted millions of pounds’ worth of investment, and collectively, Mansfield and Ashfield is known as the most cost-effective place to invest in the UK. This is due to the low property prices yet high desirability due to its central location and proximity to several large cities - making it attractive to commuters. These attributes make it a very desirable place from an investment perspective due to the relatively low property prices but high demand to live there.

Visit One Touch Property to learn more about Kings Mill Mansfield and other buy to let property investments. We are a property investment company that sources a wide range of property including student accommodation investments, high yield property such as hotel rooms and buy-to-let investments for people looking for income producing investments.



