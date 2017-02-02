Lucky Club Casino Celebrates Carnival with $2000 Lucky Circus Casino Bonuses and Free Spins on ‘Wild in Rio’ Slot
The Lucky Circus is rolling into town for Carnival season at Lucky Club Casino. This month, players can claim up to $2000 in bonus cash and get hundreds of free spins on the metrostyle casino’s carnival-themed slot game, Wild in Rio.
“The color and pageantry of Carnival are exciting,” said Alex Hunter. “So is playing with a couple grand extra in your casino account and loads of free spins on a way cool slot game!”
There are a variety of Lucky Circus Bonus options to choose from, some with lower wagering requirements. For bigger deposits there are bigger bonuses with more free spins.
Lucky Circus Casino Bonuses
75% + 20 Free Spins
(Deposits of $20 - $49)
25x wagering requirement
100% + 30 Free Spins
(Deposits of $50 - $99)
25x wagering requirement
125% + 40 Free Spins
Deposit $100 - $199
30x wagering requirement
150% + 50 Free Spins
Deposit $200 - $399
30x wagering requirement
200% + 100 Free Spins
Deposit $400 or more
30x wagering requirement
Coupon code for all bonuses: LCFEB17
Valid until February 28, 2017.
(Each bonus is redeemable once a day to a maximum total of $2000. Free spin play-through is 10x for all bonuses.)
Wild in Rio is a festive real money online slot game first introduced by Nuworks Gaming last summer to commemorate the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. With its colourful dancing girls and sizzling Latin beat, it’s been wildly popular ever since. Three or more scatters can trigger ten free games with extra Wilds. Its Mini, Minor or Major jackpot can be won on any spin.
Lucky Club Casino has dozens more unique games from Nuworks. Its convenient banking options make deposits and withdrawals easy and secure for players all over the world.
