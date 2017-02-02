Swedish Player Hits the Beach after $36K Winning Streak on RTG’s ‘Sevens & Stripes’ Slot

“I want to do something special for my girlfriend so I’m taking her to a beach in Spain for some fun in the sun!” said the lucky Swedish slots player.

When a young Jackpot Capital Casino player in Sweden had an exhilarating $36,034 winning spree on the Sevens & Stripes slot game from Realtime Gaming, his first thought was: Which way to the beach!?

Rasmus L, 28, is a regular at Jackpot Capital but said he’s never had a winning spree like that before. Sweden isn’t exactly known for sunny beaches in the middle of winter but its sunshine and sand that he craved.

“I want to do something special for my girlfriend so I’m taking her to a beach in Spain for some fun in the sun!” he said.

Rasmus said he usually plays slots a couple of times a week, when he has some money left over. When asked if he had any advice or tips for other slots players he said simply, “Go with your gut feeling.”

The lucky Swedish slots player said he doesn’t really have a favorite slot game but usually plays new games a lot when they first come out. He loved the “Morphing Symbols” in the candy-themed Sweet 16 that made its debut last month.

Sevens & Stripes is a classic slot game with a vintage Vegas feel to it. It’s a simple, single payline game with good old sevens and red, white and blue bars spinning on its three reels. Players can bet as little as a nickel or as much as $45 per spin.

