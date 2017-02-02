NimaTea Traditional Handmade Chinese Tea Pet Lucky Toad Set Launches in Amazon US, Kept by Tea Lovers for Good Luck

NimaTea Chinese lucky toad or commonly called money frog tea pets now comes in set of two. The male has a horn on his back while the other piece is a female toad. The tea pets are usually displayed as decor on a kung fu tea tray alongside with chinese tea pots and teacups.

Each piece is traditionally handmade, weighs at 3.5 ounces and measuring 3.5 * 3.1 * 2.3 (inch) in dimension. It is made from zisha which is a high quality clay (ceramic) for making tea accessories and utensils. Zisha, also called purple clay, can absorb tea flavor during tea making. Tea lovers in China “raise” a tea pet by placing it on the tea tray during tea brewing and pouring tea over it.

The pouring of tea is often done with the first brew to prepare all the tea wares for tea making. This action is said to nourish the tea wares and tea pets with aroma and fragrane. Chinese believes that raising tea pets and placing them on the tea tray gives them good luck.

In Chinese mythology, these lucky toads splits out money from their mouth. While the male lucky toad attracts wealth, the female lucky toad retains the wealth. Tea lovers keep this lucky toad or money toad in their household for good luck.

