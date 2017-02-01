3 Major Tips on How to Choose an HVAC Company
How to choose an HVAC contractor is important because not all contractors are created equal or even licensed, trained and fully insured. Nor do they all do the same type of work. Research could be the difference between a professional installation that is warrantied or getting cheated and suffering the consequences for a decade or more with an inferior un-warrantied system.
Do you think all car mechanics are the same? How about wedding planners? Photographers? Or have you considered the skill level of a surgeon? Do you think there are differences in the quality and outcomes of their work? Not all have the same training, depth of experience or the same level of skills.
- Your HVAC contractor should be licensed by the State:
These types of regulations are for the consumer’s protection. Nothing stops a hustler from claiming to be licensed. If he has a truck and a sign, they may have experience in selling or talking, but it doesn’t mean he is licensed and bonded, or knows how to properly install a system that is efficient for your home. Accept no bids over the phone. Each property needs a thoroughly inspection before a bid is written.
The license number should be displayed on the company truck and included on all paper work. Call and verify the company you may hire with the State Board. You should not do a deal with a handyman on a handshake. HVAC is a high-tech business these days and what was adequate 15 years ago is not adequate for today’s homes.
A contractor should have their license number clearly marked on most, if not all, of their literature and on their website.
Example: Arundel Cooling, Heating & Electrical, INC MD License No. 2612: Contractors License #: MD ME3940 & EB6846.
Without a license, there is no assurance that the job will be done properly. You may not have legal standing if you don’t know who you are dealing with. Don’t trust anyone who doesn’t have a license. Ever.
- Read Online Google Reviews don’t trust Yelp!
Google makes it difficult to write fake reviews, which is what makes it a good, reliable source for choosing a service company. Conversely, Yelp filters their reviews using software and algorithms. If a company doesn’t pay Yelp, they will filter out reviews. It’s an added burden on business. Generally speaking, Google reviews are more reliable. Angie’s List also has reliable reviews from actual customers. Always do a lot of research and then do business with people you like and trust.
Homeowners may have the tendency to go with the cheapest bid, but don’t if there are any sneaky suspicions about the legality or extra large discounts you are being offered. That deposit you paid on the handshake deal may disappear and wind up in the next state.
- Your HVAC contractor should give you a written bid or estimate.
Some people like to give you a bid verbally. It’s amazing how many businesses do deals with a handshake. When you are spending thousands of dollars on an installation, get the details in writing and read what the contract says before signing. A verbal agreement is a common law agreement and meant to be binding but it’s difficult to prove in a court of law and you will regret not having the paperwork you need if a dispute arises. A bid for a job, should include a list of everything that has been talked about to be done, as well as the price, warranties and guarantees.
