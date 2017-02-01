3 Major Tips on How to Choose an HVAC Company

The license number should be displayed on the company truck and included on all paper work. Call and verify the company you may hire with the State Board. You should not do a deal with a handyman on a handshake. HVAC is a high-tech business these days and what was adequate 15 years ago is not adequate for today’s homes.

A contractor should have their license number clearly marked on most, if not all, of their literature and on their website.

Example: Arundel Cooling, Heating & Electrical, INC MD License No. 2612: Contractors License #: MD ME3940 & EB6846.

Without a license, there is no assurance that the job will be done properly. You may not have legal standing if you don’t know who you are dealing with. Don’t trust anyone who doesn’t have a license. Ever.