New Jersey Recognizes January as Radon Action Month

While January has been designated as National Radon Action Month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also issued a proclamation declaring January as Radon Action Month in New Jersey. This month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) are working to raise awareness about radon and urging all New Jersey residents to test their homes.

Radon is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to detect without some type of testing. Radon is reportedly the second most common cause of lung cancer and it forms from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. It can easily make its way through the cracks of people’s homes and silently affect unsuspecting residents.

“According to state officials, approximately one in six New Jersey homes has a radon problem,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “If elevated levels are found, however, there are procedures that can be implemented to lower radon levels to make the home safe again.”

New Jersey officials also reported that radon is responsible for 566 deaths in the state each year, and that only 30 percent of New Jersey homes test for the gas annually. New Jersey residents who wish to conduct radon testing in their homes can rely on the radon experts at EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL provides testing services as well as radon test kits.

