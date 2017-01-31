Sara Craven Named Chief Wealth Manager of Sand Hill Global Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017 -- Sand Hill Global Advisors, a provider of wealth management services in Silicon Valley, announced today that Senior Wealth Manager Sara Craven, CFP®, has been promoted to the role of Chief Wealth Manager. Ms. Craven will be responsible for leading the firm’s wealth management team as well as managing the overall client service experience for the firm.

“At Sand Hill, our clients always come first. Following the significant growth of our business over the last several years, the time has come to expand the management structure of the firm in a manner that assures this singular priority,” Mr. Dombkowski said. “Over the past two decades, Sara has distinguished herself as a leader in the wealth management industry, bringing a range of experiences, an exceptional commitment to our clients and a compelling vision for the future of our service offering. I am confident that in Sara, we have an outstanding leader for Sand Hill’s wealth management team.”

“Serving entrepreneurial wealth in Silicon Valley requires exceptional client service, disciplined investing and an expansionary mindset,” Ms. Craven said. “Sand Hill’s focus on delivering the expertise, customization and fiduciary offering that Silicon Valley’s most accomplished and discerning clientele expect is a mission that I and our entire wealth management team is proud to take forward. I am honored by this acknowledgement and look forward to taking our service mission to the next level.”

Since joining Sand Hill 13 years ago, Ms. Craven, 42, has served as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Manager at the firm. She is a long-standing member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Executive Committee. Prior to joining the firm, she worked with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and T. Rowe Price & Associates in Baltimore, Maryland. Sara earned her BA in Economics from the University of Delaware and MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is a Series 65 License holder and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner.

About Sand Hill Global Advisors

Sand Hill Global Advisors was founded in 1982 and is based in Palo Alto, California. We are experts in guiding wealthy families and individuals through complex financial transitions. For over three decades, we have partnered with our clients to offer objective advice, customized planning, and sophisticated investment management. For more information about Sand Hill Global Advisors, please visit www.sandhillglobaladvisors.com.