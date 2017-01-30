Steve Beck Joins Serra Capital as General Partner

CHAMPAIGN, IL (January 30, 2017) – California native Steve Beck has been named a General Partner in Serra Ventures, LLC. After working informally with the Serra team for several years, Steve joined Serra Ventures as a Venture Partner in January of 2016. Now named a General Partner, Mr. Beck will emphasize developing Serra Capital’s reach and influence in selected West Coast geographies.



Steve is a passionate entrepreneur and technology investor with over 25 years of experience both launching and guiding start-up companies. Throughout Steve’s entrepreneurial and technology investing career, he has participated in two IPOs: Baidu (Nasdaq:BIDU) and Lifelock (Nasdaq:LOCK), and he has transacted five public and five private company sales.

Tim Hoerr, CEO and Managing Partner of Serra Ventures remarked, “Steve not only brings depth of expertise and unique real-world experience in the tech start-up space, but he does so with a rare sense of humility and grace. He is an exceptional person and a great cultural fit with the Serra team. We could not be more proud to name him a GP.”

Steve Beck commented, “At this juncture in my career, I only have interest in working with the best people on opportunities that add true value. Serra has formed an excellent team, strategy and ethos to produce exceptional value to its investors, portfolio companies and their customers by supporting the underserved markets of the Midwest and other key selected regions. I’m honored to be a part of the effort.”

About Serra Ventures



Serra Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in technology companies in emerging Midwest technology centers and selected other geographies. Sectors of focus include information technology, devices/instrumentation and agricultural technologies. The profile of an ideal startup is one that has just finished an accelerator program, an I-Corps program or has been through a round of seed funding to establish and prove a strong product-market fit.

Serra Ventures is headquartered in the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign, Illinois. Champaign’s central Midwest location enables Serra to act local in several Midwest markets. Entrepreneurs know that critical business issues requiring advice are rarely scheduled. Serra’s central location means hands-on work with entrepreneurs at a moment’s notice when they need it the most. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.

