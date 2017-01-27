Bitcoin Deposits Earn Free Spins on Nova 7s Slot;  Tropical New Megaquarium Coming Soon

In a couple of weeks, Realtime Gaming will launch an exotic new slot game called Megaquarium. When it arrives, Golden Euro Casino will offer a bonus that includes free spins. In the meantime, they’re giving a Bitcoin bonus for the Nova 7s slot.



With the brilliant tropical colours and underwater excitement of a coral reef, Megaquarium has a wild Clown Fish that doubles wins and three bonus features that award bigger and bigger bonus prizes. It arrives February 15th at Golden Euro Casino.



Megaquarium’s Free Games symbol triggers up to 7 free games with prizes doubled. On the final free spin, payouts are up to 100X. Bonus Symbols on the final free spin trigger Bonus Games, where the right reel is all Wilds. If Super Games symbols appear during Bonus Games, 3 more free spins with 5X payout begin. Hitting Mega Games symbols during a Super Game spin begins the Mega Bonus round where the fourth and fifth reels are all wild Clown Fish.



Megaquarium Introductory Bonus

100% up to €100 & 10 free spins

Coupon code: MEGAQUARIUM

Available beginning February 15th.



Bitcoins Now Accepted at Golden Euro Casino

Golden Euro, which has always catered to players using Euros, now also accepts Bitcoins. They’re offering a special bonus for players that choose to make their deposits and withdrawals through their Bitcoin account.



Bitcoins Bonus

15 Free Spins on Nova 7s

No play through requirement and no max cash-out.

Coupon code: GEBITCOIN

Available once per week until March 31, 2017



The new Nova 7s slot is exploding with special features including an Expanding Wild and a Scatter that triggers up to 7 free spins with 7X payouts.



Golden Euro has hundreds more games from RTG, all played in Euros. They’re available online for laptops or desktop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



