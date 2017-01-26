Attorney Matthew Portella Reports How Law Enforcement is Not Immune from the Law

Trenton, NJ: Attorney Matthew Portella has practiced criminal defense law throughout the state of New Jersey for over 20 years. He believes that as part of his job, he is obligated to stay informed about current affairs within his practice area to best advise his clients about their related issues, as well as to be aware of the events happening in his community. Recently, Mr. Portella felt compelled to share a piece of news that may remind readers that those who enforce the law, are not in fact exempt from that law.

It has been reported that a New Jersey state trooper, Marquice Prather, was criminally charged and suspended without pay this December for falsifying and tampering with public records in order to cover up his inappropriate conduct while on duty. Allegedly, Prather was stopping female drivers ages 20-35 to try and come onto them and ask for their phone numbers. It is believed that Prather, who is also a three-year veteran, would turn off his microphone during these encounters and then misleadingly report that the microphone malfunctioned during these times. Additionally, Prather is accused of tampering with records that indicated which motorists he pulled over in an attempt to distract from the fact that he was targeting young women during his pull overs. These allegations came to light after several women complained about the state trooper’s behavior on the road. According to Prather’s attorney, his client plans to plead not guilty.

It is apparent that those who enforce the law are not infallible. Attorney Matthew Portella hopes that through the sharing of this news story, individuals will realize that they should not put their complete faith into legal authority and trust that they will always act in the best interests of the citizens. However, he asserts that these individuals will always have one person on their side, fighting for their legal justices and constitutional rights – their attorney. Portella urges that seeking expert legal counsel when one finds themselves in a situation where they are facing criminal prosecution is crucial, because, as evidenced in this article, it is not smart to assume that law enforcement always does their jobs to their best abilities, and that includes presenting cases and evidence in a manner that is both fair and accurate to the accused.

