Kentucky Native Highlights Home State in Memoir

Retired newsman Paul R. Jordan is just one of the very few journalists who would bother to write about growing up in the Appalachians. In his memoir “Journey From Beaver Creek,” he dedicated a few chapters to the subject. He not only narrated his own childhood and family life but also the prevailing culture of the day and the past natural glory of the Bluegrass State.



Anyone who would read “Journey From Beaver Creek” will find themselves travelling to the Kentucky of old, when coal mining was still the dominant industry, when the Democrats were still in power, when baseball was still America’s pastime – but more importantly, when life was still simple. Though Jordan went to serve in Germany and Korea, Kentucky stayed in his mind and provided him fodder for his memoir and other published works that followed.



“Journey From Beaver Creek” does not only detail the life of Jordan pre-World War II but also beyond, especially in the volatile 1960s. It is a memoir of a soldier, journalist, and son of Kentucky – an eyewitness to some of American history’s most trying times.



“Journey From Beaver Creek”

Written by Paul R. Jordan

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 13, 2005

Paperback price: $ 55.95



About the author

Paul R. Jordan, a retired journalist and author, is a native of Wayland, Ky., and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950 following Army service in World War II. He was a machine gunner with the 6th Recon Cavalry in Germany. Jordan is editor of the book, “Coal Camp Kids,” an illustrated story of growing up in Appalachia. He is also the author of three other books, including “Echoes At Twilight.” The author turned to writing books upon retirement from the U.S. Government as a public information officer in Washington, D.C. He was an Associated Press newsman for 10 years.