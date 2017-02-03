Learn History from the Account of a Veteran

It is always fun to learn history from the perspectives of journalists or soldiers. Being eyewitness to not a few events, they have always been closer to where the action is. Journalists come face to face with the newsmakers while soldiers expose themselves to the orders (and whims) of decision-makers who decide where to deploy them for battle.



Kentucky native Paul R. Jordan happened to be both a World War II veteran and a seasoned Associated Press newsman. After seeing action in Germany, he worked in news media and federal government. He then turned to writing upon his retirement from government service.



An extensive biography, “Journey From Beaver Creek” details Jordan’s childhood in the Bluegrass State, his experiences in wartime Germany, his venture into journalism, his exposure to politics, his take on the most pressing issues of his time, plus other facets of his life that concerned – and shaped – him as the child of the Appalachians and of the Great Depression and an eyewitness to World War II and the socio-political landscape that followed after the war.



“Journey From Beaver Creek” is not just an account of one man but of the diverse histories of America as well. Jordan’s book connects generations in a span of 258 pages. This makes as a wonderful supplemental reading in American History class.



“Journey From Beaver Creek”

Written by Paul R. Jordan

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 13, 2005

Paperback price: $ 55.95



About the author

Paul R. Jordan, a retired journalist and author, is a native of Wayland, Ky., and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950 following Army service in World War II. He was a machine gunner with the 6th Recon Cavalry in Germany. Jordan is editor of the book, “Coal Camp Kids,” an illustrated story of growing up in Appalachia. He is also the author of three other books, including “Echoes At Twilight.” The author turned to writing books upon retirement from the U.S. Government as a public information officer in Washington, D.C. He was an Associated Press newsman for 10 years.