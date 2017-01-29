Ancient texts Have Relevance in 2017 says Australian Numerology Expert

Inventions will appear, bold new projects set into motion, and each will feel the newness exploding in their life

For many numbers are the points of illumination in a sometimes distorted world. The role play between mysticism and mathematics is nothing new, says Dee. Sophisticated structural features between cosmology, numbers, organization, mathematics and the world have been in play since the Pythagorean era and even earlier. This has evolved over many thousands of years and has been the basis of the present analysis of numbers and the role they play in our lives.

Historian William Smith (1813-1893) states in his opus Dictionary of Greek and Roman Antiquities that Pythagoreans, regarded the principles of numbers as the absolute principles of things. Their forefather Pythagoras and his predilection for mathematical studies led him to trace the origin of all things to number, by the observation of various numerical relations, or analogies to them, in the phenomena of the universe. Aristotle and Plato were students that followed after, and while all of these names are known for their mathematical influence, it is Pythagorean number mysticism that has been overlooked, often referred to as a pseudoscience rather than the great narrative held in such high regard in ancient texts.

Dee Gibson’s life of work has been researching and learning numbers in their historical context, their mystic relevance, and phenomena, making her an expert in her field. 2017 is the perfect time to put the ancient texts into the forefront of reflection. When asked her predictions and advice for 2017, Dee says change is in the air with 2017 the year as an umbrella that will have elements of renewal. In Numerology the universe begins the new 9-year cycle in 2017 under the vibration of 1. Pythagoreans claimed the number 1 was the generator of all figures and represents the feminine. Dee says the number 1 also represents the Will. Will to begin new projects, new plans, new ideas and new goals. A new era of events has landed.

Newness presents an energetic vibration that packed with purpose and conceptualisation into being. The world will be enticed to think in new ways collectively, says Dee.

The author and psychic mentor say it is time to excitedly open the box marked “initiative, determination, and individuation" She encourages us to use these tools to grow your personal independence.

Dee recommends taking pen to paper, planning out our goals with the highest standard in mind for ourselves. Observing the goals, try and get an idea of what they feel. Visualized them, how does that feel? This is the manifestation in action, new horizons are realized in this way, says Dee.

About the Author

Dee Gibson gained a lot of her inspiration in writing from her lifelong dedication to mysticism and researching the phenomena of extra-sensory awareness and the metaphysical. Dee has taught a variety of courses in psychic mediumship and numerology as well as being an avid public speaker on the subject. She continues to write books and various collections, which she hopes will inspire people to think outside the square.