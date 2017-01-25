Melbourne Business Woman Shares Her Tips to Business Wellbeing

Sarah Mackay, the entrepreneur behind new Yoga clothing range Just Breathe says the first step in business wellbeing is to identify what is going wrong and getting more of what is right into the mix.



“Wear out, digital overload, brain fatigue, insomnia, sugar addiction and anxiety are just some of the side effects that illustrate a person is out of balance. These elements have a history of wearing people down and morphing into serious health conditions. It is vital that you take time out to be still, to reflect. Time to plan and organize your week ahead, scheduling in that precious time for peace. Running a business or creating a start-up can be hard work, but you need to be careful it is not at the cost of your health,” says Sarah, who is no stranger to hard work or creating balance. www.timetothrive.com.au

“Increasing the positivity scale into your life can assist balance, using positive language, using optimistic phrases, seeking out laughter helps you feel lighter, contributes to manifesting an enthused energy and can be contagious. I have a powerful belief in being positive and keeping thoughts on a higher plane, it brings good things in,” says the inspiring designer.



Can you implement exercises such as Yoga or walking? Start meditation and mindfulness classes to learn how to calm the system. Mindfulness can also be excellent for increasing focus, something any business person appreciates.



Eating energizing foods and helping your body curb cravings is also a tool for ongoing energy levels and wellbeing. Sarah has introduced her e-book Curve the Cravings on her website as well.



Following these steps can and will assist you in your overall wellness and help you thrive in business.



Sarah’s background in business, design, and psychology, as well as her lifetime passion for helping others, has made her an advocate for education and passing on the optimism. After many years raising her family in combination with volunteer work, travel and higher studies in psychology, the designer now has a successful online store Time to Thrive. The exciting new concept store showcases her designed range of Aromatherapy Australia Made candles and Just Breathe, the clothing brand inspired by Sarah’s passion for wellness, yoga, and high-quality fabrics.



Above all, says Sarah, take the time for you and your business will thrive!



To find out more about Sarah go to Time to Thrive or visit the Time to Thrive Facebook page





About Sarah:

Sarah uses her love of human connection and background in exhibition curation and fashion industry sales as the foundation for her business model, however, it is the love of well-being and health that drives the Australian Designer. From volunteering with Greenpeace Headquarters in Amsterdam to a bachelor degree in Psychology as well as fine arts, working with troubled youth and vulnerable children, this powerhouse is an inspiring example of motivation in action. The success has been hard won and learned. When asked what advice Sarah would give people thinking about launching an online business, she says “You need a little bit of bravery, but you need to do your research, source your product wisely and with integrity.”