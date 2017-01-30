New Research Reveals Link to Stroke and Stress

Clinical data collated by a team led by Dr. Ahmed Tawakol has established a consistent connection between emotional stress and vascular stress. It is the very first study to link regional brain activity to subsequent vascular disease.



The result was no surprise to Maggie, a dedicated therapist who has spent the last 11 years studying the human brain. The inspiring mentor and best-selling author’s life was tipped upside down at age 39 when she suffered a life-threatening stroke leaving her with a mountainous journey to recovery. Subsequent stage 4 kidney failure, vascular disease, heart infections, pneumonia and an epilepsy diagnosis, gave Maggie a first person insight on brain trauma, stress and the need to re-think life and how to achieve a ‘new normal’. This new and enduring path lead to a decade of research which transitioned into educating others, creating dynamic programs for brain rewiring and thus the Potentialist was born.



“To say this interrupted my life is an understatement, but the need to survive, the need to know more also meant that my professional curiosity was triggered. I soon discovered the brain’s plasticity and very real capability for repair, out of my own need for survival, which was somewhat controversial at the time.” Says the best-selling author.



“This latest result in neuro science is an exciting time for brain research,” says Maggie.



“In my experience, emotional stress can lead to or exacerbate a variety of physical challenges for the body, from short-term health issues right through to chronic disease and indeed vascular disease. Not to mention the implications of chronic stress triggering subconscious choices that can lead to potential anxiety, stress eating, and other unhealthy habits. All of which adds to the stress on our brain and vascular system. So this new scientific evidence is a real tick in the box of progress and validates the work we have been doing to assist people in brain reconditioning by managing unhelpful triggers to alleviate unnecessary stress.” says Maggie.



For more information about Maggie Wilde’s groundbreaking work as the Potentialist go to http://www.thepotentialist.com/



About Maggie

Maggie Wilde is The Potentialist. She is an award winning Author, Therapist and Coach specializing in Rewiring the Mind to Achieve Ultimate Potential.



She is one of Australia’s leading Clinical Mindset Therapists, and her books and groundbreaking CPR Brain Training Programs have won Silver, and Gold Internationally recognized in Psychology and Mental Health, Health and Wellness and more. Maggie and her client success stories are regularly featured on national and international Television including Sunrise, A Current Affair, The Daily Edition, San Diego Living and more. Also featured in print media: The Sydney Morning Herald, Woman’s Day, Take 5, Woman’s Health & Fitness and the London Daily Mail Femail Edition plus hundreds of appearances on local, national and international radio.



