Overcoming Disability through Faith and Rehabilitation

Life is full of challenges. These challenges mold people and change them—for better or for worse. Author Barbara Hogg tells her story of faith, struggle, and strength in the face of adversity and illness in her debut, God, Golf, and Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that Barbara has been battling for twenty-six years with sheer willpower, faith, and unwavering determination. She espouses exercise for combating the depression and anxiety associated with her illness, as well as keeping her body strong.

“God has opened doors that have led to helping others who are struggling. He has put people in my path who have helped me learn what is needed to have a positive attitude toward my advocacy work for Parkinson’s awareness,” Barbara says.

God, Golf, and Parkinson’s is proof that life’s toughest challenges can make us stronger rather than break us down.



God, Golf, and Parkinson’s

Written by Barbara Hogg

About the Author

Barbara Hogg is a retired registered nurse. Her profession enabled her to go on three medical missions. She had also worked in the operating room. Apart from that, she has also been an educator in nursing school. God, Golf, and Parkinson’s is her first published book.