A Mean Girl Seeks Redemption in a Unique Twist on a Timeless Holiday Story

The danger of bad behavior in young children is the focus of a new book by author Miss Wally called, “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol”. Trying to control difficult children can be tough for any parent, and this charming work from Miss Wally provides a kid-friendly twist on a classic morality tale. The titular ill-mannered protagonist of the book gets to experience her version of “The Christmas Carol” as Renie the Meanie meets and travels with Old Nick to confront the error of her ways. As she begins to see the consequences of her mean-spirited actions, Renie the Meanie starts the journey to turn her life around for the better.

Presented in rhyming verse and supplemented with pleasantly drawn illustrations, Miss Wally has produced a wonderful book packed with heartwarming substance. The book imparts several valuable lessons to children that involve the relationships towards their parents, relatives, friends, and teachers. Parents will surely approve of the positive message of embodying respect, kindness, and friendship that Miss Wally is promoting in her first children’s book. “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is a story for everyone to cherish and share for the holidays and beyond.



Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol

Written by Miss Wally

Published by Xlibris

Published Date: July 29, 2015

Paperback: $17.49



About the Author

Miss Wally lives in Memphis, Tennessee where she taught school for thirty years, with twenty of those years spent teaching pre-schoolers. Chronic kidney disease forced her to retire in 2015. She used her teaching experience to write children’s books. Prior to her retirement, she received the Apple Award for Teaching Excellence from Evergreen Play School. Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol is her first children’s book. There will be more soon to follow.