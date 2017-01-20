An Incredible Tour of the United States by a Man and His Bicycle

Reading through Edward Abair’s travel memoir, “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later”, the intrepid author answers the question that has confronted all those yearning for a life of adventure: “What is any life if not the pursuit of a dream?” This astonishing book recounts Edward’s myriad adventures through the diverse terrain of the United States, all while traveling on his trusty bicycle. Beginning in his late twenties, Edward has bravely traversed through distinctly American backdrops that include barren desert landscapes to verdant forest trails.



Despite settling down with a family and a flourishing teaching career that spanned for thirty-nine years, the author’s passion for two-wheeler exploration has never waned. Forty years after his incredible bicycle tour during his youth, Edward fulfilled his promise to embark on another exciting bike journey: the Lewis and Clark Trail in the Northern United States. “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” is filled with immense amounts of storytelling confidence as readers get to experience the highs and lows of Edward’s amazing excursion. This is a can’t-miss and must-read memoir for readers seeking a taste of wanderlust to inspire their lives.



For more information about Edward Abair and his book, please visit www.bikewithabair.com today for more details.



About the Book

Written by Edward Abair

Published by iUniverse

Published Date: October 26, 2015

Paperback: $14.95



About the Author

Edward Abair, a former Viet Nam medic and substitute high school teacher, bicycled across the United States on Route 66 in 1972. In a forty year career, he taught Social Studies, English, Spanish, Latin, Health, and Driver Education. Abair and his wife, Susan, live in Dinuba, California.