Learn Poetry through Dancing with the Moon and Stars

Are you looking for a fun way of teaching your kids how to read and write? Sylvia Stern’s Dancing with the Moon and Stars is perfect for you and your kids!



Packed with joyful and positive poems, Dancing with the Moon and Stars offers a fun and unique way of learning how to read and write poems. It explores a child’s inner world in a vibrant manner. The author combines science, fantasy, and humor that your children will truly enjoy.



“I have been told that my poetry brings pictures to mind and it could be used for an art lesson. Friends have told me their grandchildren who couldn’t even read yet learned poetry from it,” the author explains.



Get more information about Dancing with the Moon and Stars by visiting Sylvia Stern’s website at www.sylviasternbooks.com.





Dancing with the Moon and Stars

Written by Sylvia Stern

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $19.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Sylvia Stern is a retired teacher. As a teacher, she used to enjoy setting up puppet shows for her pupils. She is an avid sky observer and she gets inspiration from just watching the clouds. She currently spends her time volunteering, crafting, walking, traveling, and writing poetry.

