Understanding Ministry Conflict and How It Can Make or Break a Ministry

In America, thousands of churches are closing, mainly due to conflict. The alarming decline of churchgoers and the increasing differences of interests between the members of the church ministries have done substantial damage to the Christian church as a whole. In response to this great dilemma, Author Mike Smith accepts the challenge of addressing ministry conflicts by putting his knowledge into writing.



Years of experience and his huge dependence in God’s wisdom have endowed Mike Smith with effective and practical solutions to the conflicts that endanger every Christian ministry. In his inspiring and timely book entitled Conflict: Causes and Cures, Mike Smith seeks to educate the readers by presenting real-life cases on conflicts and accompanying biblical applications and learning activities that further enriches the understanding of conflict and dealing with it the right way.



Mike Smith goes on, saying, “Conflict does not occur where there is apathy. Some churches that boast they never have conflict are often the churches where nothing is occurring.” With this, he enunciates that conflict is neither good nor bad. It is how we react to it that defines the future of our faith.



Conflict: Causes and Cures is already up for the grabs. Witness how the pieces take their own places as it quenches your thirst for higher level of understanding on conflict. To know more about the author and his book, visit the website at www.conflictbook.com.





Conflict: Causes and Cures

Written by Mike Smith

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $18.49



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Mike Smith has been actively serving in the community as a pastor, director of missions, state convention staff, and a consultant of over three thousand conflict cases. He is the incumbent president of Jacksonville College. He is married to Susan for forty years, and they have two children and five grandchildren.

