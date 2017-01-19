Author Releases Three Volumes of His Book, “Picture Poems”

They say that a picture paints a thousand words, but a photograph mixed with a beautifully written poem is worth more than a thousand words. This is exactly what author Thomas Reischel gives his readers in his his three-volume book, Picture Poems.



From volumes I to III of Picture Poems, the author combines poetry and photography beautifully. Readers are able to see the pictures from the eye of a photographer and understand their meaning from the poet’s perspective.



“I believe that photography and poetry go together well. One paints a visual picture, while the other creates a poetic image. Together, the synergy becomes very powerful,” states the author.



Absolutely enthralling, Picture Poems will warm the soul and melt the heart of every poetry lovers and photo enthusiasts.



Picture Poems 1

Written by Thomas Reischel

Hardcover| $29.99



Picture Poems 2

Written by Thomas Reischel

Paperback | S17.99

Hardcover| $29.99



Picture Poems 3

Written by Thomas Reischel

Paperback | S17.99

Hardcover| $29.99



About the Author



Thomas G. Reischel was born in 1948. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, he worked for over forty-four years at Univac, the first computer manufacturer. He currently resides with his wife of over forty years in Minnesota’s Capital of St. Paul. He has five children, nineteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Thomas loves photography and poetry. His photography was featured in Capture Minnesota, an affiliate of Twin Cities Public Television, and was also issued in the 2012 One Life Photo Journal. His poem, “Enlightenment from the Merry-Go-Round,” was published in Preston McWorter’s book.



