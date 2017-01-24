New FleetMind White Paper Examines Internet of Things (IoT) for Smarter Waste Collection Services

The use of IoT ‘smart’ technologies already includes waste collection data gathering, the use of cart chip/sensor technology, camera-based and real-time monitoring, and the optimization of vehicle fleet logistics.

MONTREAL, Canada – January 24, 2017 - FleetMind Solutions today published an industry white paper entitled: “THE INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT): Making Waste Collection Part of a Smarter Future”. This white paper looks at how waste management organizations are increasingly deploying IoT systems to monitor waste, vehicles, drivers and customers for smarter and more sustainable operations.

“IoT is all about connecting and monitoring the many elements of waste collection to optimize operations,” said Martin Demers, Business Unit Vice-President of FleetMind Solutions. “The waste management sector is increasingly adopting an IoT perspective. With proliferating IT analytics, cloud computing, smart devices and more, IoT is connecting waste fleet vehicles, information and people on an unprecedented scale. With tight budgets and growing populations, being smarter about all aspects of waste management is a big priority.”

The use of IoT ‘smart’ technologies already includes waste collection data gathering, the use of cart chip/sensor technology, camera-based and real-time monitoring, and the optimization of vehicle fleet logistics. This white paper will examine how:

1. More efficient and sustainable waste collection is now considered a fundamental service for ‘Smart Cities’;

2. IoT can be applied to optimize waste collection with RFID tracking, sensors and cameras; and

3. ‘Smart fleet’ systems now incorporate a model for connected data sharing between the back-office, trucks and drivers to enable route optimization, full management of container assets, safety and more efficient, sustainable operations.

“THE INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT): Making Waste Collection Part of a Smarter Future” is available for download at: http://www.fleetmind.com/resources/white-papers/

