New Years Winning Streak was a Blessing for Jackpot Capital Player between Pay Checks over Christmas

“It was New Years and after all the excitement at the casino I just couldn’t sleep. Wow, what a blessing this is!” said the excited winner.

A Jackpot Capital Casino player brought the new year in with a lucky night at the casino. Renitta, 56, deposited $50 early in the evening and by midnight she was up $3000. She thanks her sister for turning her on to her favorite game, Triple Twister, where she won most of her New Years jackpot.

Rinitta, who’s been playing online slots for almost ten years now, had this tip for other online casino players: “Make sure you get a matching bonus when you make a deposit. It’s a big plus! You can play longer and get more chances to win. I find slots often heat up if you play them awhile.”

Using coupon code YOURFUTURE players can get their deposits (up to $150) doubled. This matching bonus includes 30 free spins on the new Nova 7s slot. Other bonus offers are listed on the Promotions page of the casino’s website.

Rinetta is waiting to find out if her job will be eliminated or not and was without a regular pay check over the holidays, so this win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was New Years and after all the excitement at the casino I just couldn’t sleep. Wow, what a blessing this is!”

She said she won’t be blowing her winnings on any luxury items, just paying the rent and making her car payment.

Jackpot Capital is known for its generous casino bonus giveaways like the current $130,000 Welcome to the Future bonus event. Frequent players are winning up to $800 each every week and even occasional players are winning in weekly random draws for another $5000.

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. The most popular games, including the new candy-themed Sweet 16 with new “Morphing Symbols” are also available in the for smartphones and tablets.

Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube