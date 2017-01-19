FUJIFILM X-T20 Ups Performance and Adds Touch Controls for Enthusiastic Photographers; New Compact FUJINON XF50mmF2 R WR Perfect Travel Companion Lens

Valhalla, N.Y., January 19, 2017 – As the leader in innovation for photographers, FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the new FUJIFILM X-T20 interchangeable lens camera that joins the award-winning X Series digital camera lineup. The X-T20 is the successor to the FUJIFILM X-T10 and builds on its outstanding image quality, intuitive design, and versatility with a new APS-C sized 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine. The updated sensor and processor, along with an improved AF algorithm, boost the camera’s startup time and AF performance, dramatically improving its ability to track moving subjects for their best pictures to date. The X-T20 also has a large tilting touchscreen LCD monitor for multi-angle shooting and responds to quick gestures for a variety of efficient controls and picture review.



Also announced today is the new FUJINON XF50mmF2 R WR, a compact, mid-telephoto lens adding to the X Series lineup of interchangeable lenses known for their outstanding image quality. The lens features a focal length equivalent to 76mm (in the 35mm film format) and a maximum aperture of F2.0 for beautiful bokeh. The compact and stylish optic also offers high speed AF and weighs just 200g.



Advanced Imaging for the Discerning Enthusiast

The FUJIFILM X-T20 improves on the X-T10 with a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and a new Video option to the Drive Dial to enable instantaneous switching from still photo shooting to the video recording mode. The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the C position for exposure compensation up to ±5 stops, while the LCD monitor uses a tilting touchscreen panel for intuitive operation at almost any angle. The X-T20 is also equipped with an Auto mode selector lever for selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode where the camera chooses the optimum settings for a given scene.



The new sensor’s enhanced signal processing technology has even greater control over digital noise with an improved ISO sensitivity of ISO12800 available as a regular ISO option. At ultra-high ISO settings, the camera produces low-noise images, with deep blacks and smooth tones, delivering beautiful images even in low light conditions.



The FUJIFILM X-T20 also has a Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function can be set to Strong or Weak, and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. You can easily obtain the look of film-based photos, with the effect most obvious when the image is printed out.



Photo enthusiasts will find the very best image results made possible by Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology, developed through producing photographic films, that helps to reproduce warm skin tones, bright blue skies and rich green foliage, just as you remember seeing in real life.



Compact and Lightweight Body Makes Photography Fun and Easy

With the FUJIFILM X-T20, users will find a compact body that is both strong and light and made from magnesium alloy. The top plate features three precision-milled aluminum dials which give the X-T20 a premium feel and allow users to easily adjust the aperture, shutter speed and shooting functions while concentrating on picture taking.



The X-T20 features a 3.0 inch 1.04M-dot tilting TFT color LCD touchscreen monitor for both above head and close to the ground shooting. By combining the Touch Shot function with the tilt LCD monitor, you can get even more creative. Place the camera on the ground and use Touch Shot for a child’s face or a pet’s eye view, or hold it above a crowd of people or an obstacle for high-angle shooting.



Easy Touch, Swipe and Pinch Controls

The LCD monitor in the X-T20 uses a capacitive touchscreen panel to facilitate high-angle shots, taken from above a crowd of people or an obstacle, as well as low-angle shots simulating the ground level perspective.



Users can also opt to use the LCD monitor as a touchscreen to easily access shooting and playback modes. When shooting with the X-T20, you can use the touchscreen to select the focus area, focus on a specific point, and combine the actions of focusing and shooting in succession.



For playback, users can enjoy swipe to scroll through images, double-tap to enlarge, drag the image once enlarged, along with pinch-out and pinch-in sizing.



Improved AF Performance for Moving Subjects

The FUJIFILM X-T20 has an expanded number of focusing points, up from 49 in the previous model to 91 (up to 325 points). Approximately 40% of the imaging area (the center area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes.



By redesigning the AF algorithm from the ground up, the X-T20 can now autofocus more accurately on points of light, low-contrast objects and subjects with fine details such as bird feathers and animal fur. The read speed of the Contrast AF system has been doubled compared to the previous model to enable faster and more accurate autofocusing. During video recording, the AF point transitions smoothly to track a moving subject to create natural looking footage.



Users can choose from a Single Point mode, useful when accurate focusing on a subject is required, and a Zone mode that allows them to select a 3x3, 5x5 or 7x7 zone out of the 91-point AF area. The centrally positioned 3x3 and 5x5 zones, in particular, deliver fast focusing thanks to the on-sensor phase detection AF. The Wide/Tracking mode is a combination of the Wide mode (during AF-S), in which the camera automatically identifies and tracks the area in focus across the 91-point AF area, and the predictive Tracking mode (during AF-C), which uses the entire 91-point area to continue tracking a subject. This feature enables continuous focusing on a subject that is moving up and down, left and right or towards and away from the camera.



The X-T20 features an AF-C Custom setting, which enhances focus tracking performance when shooting in the Continuous AF (AF-C) mode. In the AF-C Custom setting, users can choose from five AF presets, including:

Preset 1 (Standard Setting for Multi-Purpose) is a standard setting that can be applied when shooting moving subjects as a whole. It is similar to the conventional AF-C setting, and is selected by default when no AF-C Custom setting is specified.

Preset 2 (Ignore Obstacles & Continue to Track Subject) is suitable when obstacles are likely to come into a selected focus area, blocking a subject.

Preset 3 (For Accelerating / Decelerating Subjects) is best suited to situations such as motorsports, which involves a subject that makes major speed changes including rapid acceleration or deceleration. It is particularly effective when using linear motor-driven lenses capable of high-speed AF.

Preset 4 (For Suddenly Appearing Subjects) gives focusing priority to a subject closest to the camera in the selected focus area, so as to swiftly focus on a subject that suddenly comes into the frame.

Preset 5 (For Erratically Moving & Accelerating or Decelerating Subjects) is suitable for shooting field sports in which subjects accelerate or decelerate rapidly, and also move erratically.



FUJIFILM X-T20 Key Features:

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor

[list]

[list] X-Processor Pro

Start-up time of 0.4sec

Ultra-fast AF speed of 0.06sec

Offers 5.0fps live-view shooting

Shutter time lag of 0.050sec

Shooting interval of 0.25sec

3.0 inch 1.04M-dot tilting TFT color LCD touchscreen monitor

0.39 inch 2,360K-dot OLED color viewfinder

Live View Display to preview pictures where you can

New ACROS Film Simulation mode

AF-C Custom Settings with five AF-C presets

4K video can be recorded at [3840 x 2160] 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98P, 100Mbps

Continuous recording: up to approximately 10min

Full HD video can be recorded at 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps and 23.98 fps, and with Film Simulation effects

Video can be outputted to external monitor via the HDMI port and input audio from an external microphone

Easily connect to external HDMI monitor and turn on HDMI Rec Control to automatically enable a clean HDMI output when the camera’s shutter release button is pressed

Touch AF to change the focus area and refocusing according to subject movement functions in video recording

24 high-performance FUJINON X-mount lenses for ultimate versatility

Integrated pop-up flash with Super Intelligent Flash to automatically adjust light output

Unique Lens Modulation Optimizer (LMO) image processing technology to deliver the best possible image quality

LMO corrects optical defects such as diffraction to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness and a realistic three-dimensional effect

Nine Film Simulation modes (including ACROS) and Advanced Filter functions for eight different artistic effects

Multiple Exposure function combines two separate subjects into one photo

Interval timer shooting for time lapse photography

intervals of one second to 24 hours, and up to infinity frames

Completely silent electronic shutter capable of exposures up to 1/32000 seconds.

Digital Split Image for precise manual focusing and Focus Peaking to highlight high-contrast areas of the subject

Eye Detection AF function for automatically detecting and focusing on human eyes

Auto Macro function automatically activates the Macro mode while maintaining AF speed, eliminating any need to press the Macro button to capture a close-up

Built-in Wi-Fi for shooting from your smartphone or tablet devices

Free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app for Remote Control function

Photos can be sent directly from the camera to the Instax SHARE Smartphone Printer for instant Instax prints

Wi-Fi® Transfer is supported, enabling wireless backup of the data to a computer