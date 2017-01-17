Datavail Announces Acquisition of Navantis

“We’re excited to welcome the Navantis team to Datavail to expand and deepen our footprint in the Microsoft application modernization, development and integration space,” said Scott Frock, COO of Datavail.

January 18, 2017 – Datavail, North America’s largest provider of managed services for data integration, management and database administration, today announced the acquisition of Navantis, a 200-person Microsoft Premier Partner based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 1998, Navantis has deep Microsoft application modernization, development, integration and management expertise. Navantis has long been recognized as a Microsoft ‘go-to partner’ with its current nine Gold and nine Silver Microsoft Partner certifications.

Navantis leverages the entire Microsoft solution stack of technologies to address its client’s application and data integration business needs. The company’s offerings include application development, support and systems integration across the Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SharePoint and .NET services suites.

The acquisition of Navantis is part of Datavail’s growth strategy to expand its offerings to respond to customer business requirements and challenges. Navantis represents a logical extension of Datavail’s offerings to rapidly expand into Microsoft oriented consulting, application development and modernization solutions. Combining Datavail’s market leadership in data integration and database services with Navantis’ application and software development lifecycle expertise greatly strengthens the combined companies’ capabilities.

“We’re excited to welcome the Navantis team to Datavail to expand and deepen our footprint in the Microsoft application modernization, development and integration space,” said Scott Frock, COO of Datavail. “Their reputation in the Microsoft world among both clients and partners is unparalleled, and we believe we can combine our data-centric expertise with Navantis’ applications expertise to bring an extended range of offerings and solutions to our clients.”

Datavail manages the data services for hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the cloud, and works with those clients on comprehensive, end-to-end managed operations and support.

Andy Papadopoulos, CEO of Navantis, will remain with the organization as head of the Microsoft Solutions Division of Datavail. “Datavail is one of the few companies that has truly built a 24x7 managed services model for its clients,” said Papadopoulos. “Together we can now build and manage our clients’ application and data services so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

This acquisition is the second by Datavail in the past year. It acquired Art of BI, an Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) consultancy, in July, 2016. Both acquisitions were enabled by Datavail’s new $47 million capital funding round in December of 2015 designed to enable future growth initiatives, including expansion into markets adjacent to the database and enterprise data management services market.

Navantis was founded by John Kvasnic and Jason Martin in 1998 and financed by Genuity Capital Partners (now Hawthorne Partners). Thousands of users in Canada, the United States, Europe and further abroad have used Navantis software to do an incredible range of things. Whether it’s registering to vote, find a bed at a hospital, make a purchase online or share documents securely within and between businesses, Navantis has built thousands of systems to help make lives better.

About Datavail

Datavail Corporation is the largest provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. The company specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint, and provides flexible global service delivery options to meet each customer’s unique business needs. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

About Navantis

Navantis is among the largest Microsoft Partners in Canada. The company has worked closely with Microsoft to help mutual clients realize new opportunities and solve business problems with tailored solutions. With more than 18 years of project success, 50+ industry awards and over 40 CRM success stories Navantis has become an IT leader in the Canadian market. More information on Navantis is available at www.navantis.com.

