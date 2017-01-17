Serra Capital Company Persio Acquired by Clutch

Persio, an intelligent mobile promotions platform, was acquired by Clutch on January 12, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Serra Capital initially invested in Persio in December 2013.



Built to meet the needs of retailers, Persio works with marketers’ existing data sources, technology solutions, deployment channels, and identity resolution services to establish a unified customer record so that marketers can deploy data-driven and personalized campaigns across web, email, SMS, mobile apps, and other sales channels.



“Marketers have been pressed into using sales platforms that were never the right tool for the job, and because of that, they’ve had to bolt on additional solutions to solve new needs as they arise,” said Clutch CEO Ned Moore. “With this acquisition, the Clutch platform is the first to support the marketer with a comprehensive view of customers across all buying and marketing channels. The addition of Persio’s intelligent mobile platform will allow us to deliver these experiences instantly and with greater context.”



Rob Schultz, Managing Partner with Serra Ventures, says “we are excited about the unique breadth of the solution that Clutch will now be able bring to marketers.”



About Serra Ventures

Serra Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in technology companies in emerging Midwest technology centers and selected other geographies. Sectors of focus include information technology, devices/instrumentation and agricultural technologies. Serra Ventures is headquartered in the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign, Illinois. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.



About Clutch

Clutch’s Integrated Customer Management platform delivers customer intelligence and personalized engagements empowering B2C brands to identify, understand and motivate each segment of their customer base. Its advanced marketing platform integrates customer data across point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile and social channels, delivering personalized engagements and increasing the value of each customer. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Clutch’s solutions impact over 65 million consumers of over 800 brands. Clutch is a proud partner of Safeguard Scientifics (SFE), NewSpring Capital and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. For more information, visit https://www.clutch.com.