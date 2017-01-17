TestAmerica Expert Dr. Mark Bruce Participates as Trainer on Incremental Sampling Methodology

Dr. Mark Bruce of TestAmerica recently joined experts from the public, private and university sectors to participate as a trainer in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Interstate Technology and Regulatory Council (ITRC) two part training course titled Soil Sampling and Decision Making Using Incremental Sampling Methodology. The training course focused on assisting regulators and practitioners with the fundamental concepts of Incremental Sampling Methodology (ISM) including: soil/contaminant heterogeneity, representative sampling, and sampling/laboratory error.



ISM is a composite sampling and processing technique that provides a mean concentration estimate of a chemical for the volume of soil being sampled at a site. ISM is being used more frequently to characterize heterogeneous sites because it reduces data variability and increases sampling representativeness.



Since 2003, TestAmerica has been at the forefront of the evaluation and implementation of ISM. Starting in 2009, TestAmerica actively participated with the ITRC in the development of its ISM technical and regulatory guidance. TestAmerica provides a single source solution for ISM processing and analytical support, offering detailed, technical support in the evaluation of ISM options, comprehensive ISM sample processing, and comprehensive organic and inorganic laboratory testing services.



Dr. Bruce has over 35 years of environmental analytical chemistry experience in academic and commercial laboratories. He has led method development and modification projects for both organic and inorganic analyses, which include arsenic speciation, methyl mercury, low-level mercury, vapor space organics, leaching and ISM. Dr. Bruce is actively involved with the ITRC committee for ISM, and he is a recipient of the ITRC Industry Recognition Award for his contribution.



