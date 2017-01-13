Indoor Ice Arenas and What Skaters and Employees Could be Breathing

n the United States and Canada there are approximately 5,000 indoor ice arenas. These facilities provide a year round place for people to enjoy skating and compete in sports. However, as with all buildings, the indoor air quality (IAQ) is important for the health and safety of guests and employees and some facilities could be exposing people to elevated levels of airborne pollutants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides information about potential IAQ issues at enclosed ice arenas. The agency reports that a primary source of indoor air concerns is the release of combustion pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter (PM) from the exhaust of fuel-fired ice resurfacers. These airborne pollutants are described as follows:

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas. Low levels can cause shortness of breath, mild nausea and headaches, and may have longer term effects on health. At moderate levels, people can get severe headaches, become dizzy, mentally confused, nauseated or faint. At high levels, CO can cause unconsciousness or death.

Nitrogen dioxide is a toxic gas. It acts mainly as an irritant affecting the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract. It may also cause shortness of breath. Low level exposure may cause increased bronchial reactivity in some asthmatics, decreased lung function in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and increased risk of respiratory infections, especially in young children. Continued exposure to high NO2 levels can contribute to the development of acute or chronic bronchitis. Extremely high dose exposures can cause pulmonary edema.

Particulate matter is a complex mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets. Particle pollution is made up of a number of components, including acids (such as nitrates and sulfates), organic chemicals, metals, and soil or dust particles. The size of the particles is directly linked to their potential for causing health problems.

