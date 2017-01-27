Author David Celley’s Book Has Awakened the Hidden Desires of its Readers to Have an Adventure of a Lifetime

This is the fiction book that you’ve been dreaming, the one that will make you very interested that you wouldn’t want to put it down!

The best authors have the ability to influence the perspectives and the minds of their readers. A great example of this is Author David Celley’s masterpiece “The Florida Caper.” This novel is set in the beautiful state of Florida, and as you read the pages the broad picture of this environment and the drama the characters deal with unfolds.

“The Florida Caper” is the story of a rare and valuable jewelry piece that was stolen from the Palm Beach mansion of a wealthy industrialist. The piece itself,called the “Eye of the Sun,” includes fragments of the famous Hope Diamond rumored to be cursed. The industrialist asks his nephew Greg to find the lost treasure with the assistance of private investigators Mike and Tina. The twisted trail of the Eye of the Sun leads up and down South Florida and over to San Juan, Puerto Rico, but finally ends at the mansion of a powerful drug dealer in the Bahamas.

The story’s adventurous nature takes away its readers to a different world of drama and intrigue. It enables readers to put aside all their problems and spend time in an exotic land confronted with an exotic mystery. The different plot twists and turns keep the readers glued to the page to find out what happens next.

This work of art has been recently displayed in the newly completed 2017 American Library Association Midwinter Book Exhibit that was held in Atlanta, Georgia last January 20-24, 2017.

“The Florida Caper”

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95

About the Author

David Celley attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired living in Orange County, California, after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include “Woodruff’s Firebase,” reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; “Galvez Stadium,” a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and “The Florida Caper,” an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewelry that carries a curse.