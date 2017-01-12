Pat Porter, The Duck Commander Endorsed Land Broker, Releases a Candid New Real Estate Book About Land.

“Land Mines - Lessons to Keep Your Rural Real Estate Deals From Blowing Up” was just released in ebook by Pat Porter. It is a short book detailing several real estate deals Pat has personally been involved in. Each deal included mistakes or near-misses that taught valuable lessons. “These lessons will help an investor or a real estate agent make better decisions and deals,” Pat states. The book is currently available at Amazon.

Pat Porter is the broker for RecLand Realty. RecLand is the Duck Commander & Buck Commander Endorsed Land Broker and sells rural land in LA, AR, MS, TX, IA and MO. RecLand is one of America’s Top Land Brokerages, according to The LandReport, and is a leading land broker throughout the south. More information about RecLand can be found at its website www.RecLand.net or its new video blog site www.RecLandTalks.com.

Pat’s newest book, Land Mines, also includes links to videos where he further discusses some of the subjects addressed in the book. These candid videos provide the reader with additional insight into buying, selling and managing the various aspects of rural real estate.

This is Pat’s fourth published release of land-related material over the last year. His first book “How to Sell Your Land Faster - Proven Ways to Improve the Value & Desirability of Rural Land” was released in ebook, print and audiobook in June 2016. His second book “The Stuff the Best Land Agents Do - And You Should Do Them, Too!” was released shortly after in ebook and audiobook. Pat’s third book, “Land Buying Tips From the Pros - How to Buy Rrual Real Estate” was released in September 2016 in ebook, print and audiobook. All of Pat’s books are available at www.amazon.com/author/recland-pat-porter.

The audio version of “Land Mines” will be avilable sometime this Spring.

