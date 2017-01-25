Forgot Anniversary - 4 Methods for Better Memory & Learning - ZOX Pro Method is Over 10 Times More Effective than Others

Mental Photography works in a very different way. The method places gaining Memory second behind gaining access to the Photographic Memory. Even though being very effective for memory building, Mental Photography uses and exercises another natural brain function first - the Photographic Memory. By stimulating the photographic memory (eidetic memory) and delivering information at high rates of speed that pushes the serviceability of the brain. Through neuroplasticity, the brain triggers producti

Top 10 Problems for Most People includes Memory

Anniversary Oversight can Kill a Relationship

Forgotten something that was important to someone else? Actually, it happens all the time. In this fast paced world sometimes it is difficult for people to find the time to remember important things. What may be important for one person, may not be priority for the other person. Take names for instance. Most people forget the names of important people around them. It could be at their job, or in their professional environment. It could even be family members. Just think how many sit-com episodes have been created on the man forgetting his Anniversary or the wife’s Birthday.

So remembering things seems to be something a person should take extra care to do. Keep in mind. All those nice little digital devices are fallible. They are programmed to provide a response. That is, unless they were programmed by the person that ’forgot’ the instructions. So, if the instructions are missing and cannot be found on line, the relationship may be in grave danger of “Anniversary Oversight”; a sure deal breaker.

Stress is a Name Killer

Whether the board meeting or the company picnic, people take the opportunity to impress others. However, it does not impress people when their name is forgotten during an introduction. Even though these meetings can provide opportunity, they can lure disaster into the recipe. People in this environment are under stress to perform. If they don’t perform well, stress levels go up and the disaster is more likely.

Memory Strategy - Plan Ahead

What does better Memory mean?

Often we will see demonstrators that make a living from grand-standing for a memory course. They will enchant us with how “they” can memorize names and occupations of 100 people in a couple of minutes, using a particular technique. “Wow!” screams the audience, “ that is we want! …no more embarrassment!”

Memory Trainings

There are relatively 4 different types of memory training. They are listed here in order to the frequency how often they are taught to the public:

Rote Memory - This is the method taught in school. Repetition - simply keep going over the same information time and again until it is memorised. Consumes the most amount of time and effort. Efficient only for the specific information dealt with in this matter. Once this type of information is forced over into the long term memory, the person feels like he learned it.

As this is the first real exposure to a taught technique, it has low efficiency, but due to repetition, it tends to have lasting long term memory.

Cup & Hook (associative) Method - This is the method usually seen in action when a memory course demonstrator is going around the room learning names. The basic premise is similar for this style - the person will assign something that symbolises or represents certain characteristics around the specific thing he wants to remember. This is a good method and it is effective in most circumstances. It gives a structure to follow. If the person stops using it for a period of time, he must go back to the beginning and start building all over again. It does not permanently build structure in the brain, at least not in the short term. Maybe those areas would improve over a great amount of time and continual practice.

Usually touted as a memory trick, it is generally the second style learned. It can give a quick fix, but is not lasting. so is not very effective. The efficiency varies with the amount of ongoing practice, and does not support lasting long term memory.

Mnemonics - This is a series of 9 different types of memory strategies. Once a person learns all of them and how to properly use them, then they can be applied in many ways: Music or lyrics, names (ROY G. BIV = Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet), words or expressions, models and diagrams, rhymes, notes or note cards, outlines, images, connections and spelling are the different types.

Each type is different and can be applied differently. To become good at all of them would be a considerable undertaking. If a person is willing to put in the time to understanding and using them, it is quite a formidable package. To have a good understanding in all of them should come with a medal; for sheer determination.

Typically this is the third style taught, as it is meant for serious memorizing. The efficiency is high, but comes at a price. Best used for passing detailed testing, and remembering specific details. It does have lasting long term memory, but is similar to previous styles due to cross-exposure of information, memories are likely to last longer in this format, as they often have a connecting structure built around the concept or word, and building links to other associative memories.

Mental Photography - Mental Photography works in a very different way. The method places gaining Memory second behind gaining access to the Photographic Memory.

Even though being very effective for memory building, Mental Photography uses and exercises another natural brain function first - the Photographic Memory. By stimulating the photographic memory (eidetic memory) and delivering information at high rates of speed that pushes the serviceability of the brain. Through neuroplasticity, the brain triggers production of more neurons, synapses, and dendrites. All of this action in the brain essentially adds or grows more memory. Once more memory and connections are available, then accessing memory for any purposes is much easier.

This building process does not happen overnight. There are billions of neurons and trillions of connections within the structure of the brain. This dynamic action creates more neurons that will be connected into the rest of the system to increase memory.

Since Mental Photography is usually used foremost for large volume information retention, it is a wonderful benefit to actually grow more usable memory as by-product of exercising the brain in this way.

This method is exclusive, and is the forth method discussed here, but it is also the most powerful of any memory technique. It approaches memory differently, using the completely natural functions of the brain

The efficiency rating of Mental Photography is excellent:.

Information Retention Higher than 50,000 wpm or more

Memory gain - High to infinity.

More use will stimulate further growth. No limitation known. Time spent creates results in many areas using 1 basic set of exercises. Daily use gives better and ongoing results.

The lasting long term memory is excellent, with approximately 100% for life.

Mental Photography was invented in 1975 by Richard Welch, PhD,“ the Father of Mental Photography”. Mental Photography is at the core of the teachings of Brain Management and ZOX Pro Training. These trainings also have many more benefits not mentioned here.

Memory is important. Consider the options. These methods range from short term fixes to life-long gain. Make this year the “Year to Remember”,

Don’t Forget…

